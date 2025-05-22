Final Trade May 21: Markets end with gains after three day loss

Reversing their three-day losing streak, domestic benchmark indices closed with gains of half a per cent today, led by a recovery in pharma and IT stocks. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, rose 410 points to close at 81,597 and National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 gained 130 points to settle at 24,813.

The broader markets also reflected the positive trend, with the BSE Mid-Cap index adding 0.90 per cent and the Small-Cap index rising 0.51 per cent.

In the Sensex index, 24 out of 30 companies ended with gains. Among the top gainers, Bajaj Financial Services rose 2.02 percent, Tata Steel added 1.86 percent, and Sun Pharma was up 1.57 per cent. On the downside, IndusInd Bank fell 1.39 percent, Kotak Bank slipped 0.77 percent, and Power Grid was 0.62 percent down.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, barring Consumer Durables, all other 20 sectors registered gains. Capital Goods sector rose 1.65 per cent, Realty gained 1.58 per cent and Industrials increased 1.35 per cent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,291 companies advanced, shares of 1,685 companies declined, while shares of 139 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 50 companies hit their 52-week high, while 17 companies hit their 52-week low.