FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2022 04:09:17      انڈین آواز

Maiden shipment of steel from Haldia to Pandu through Bangladesh flagged off

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterway and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the maiden voyage of barges with a consignment of 1798 metric ton of finished steel products from Haldia in West Bengal to Pandu in Assam through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route (IBP route) on Wednesday.

The maiden voyage showcases multimodal movement of cargo along with the harnessing of the power of river-sea combination.  The steel consignment from Tata Steel Limited arrived at Haldia dock complex through the rail route. It was loaded on the barges by Ocean Whale Services for which customs have given special permission to move the cargo on this route on priority.  This paves the way for seamless and  robust integrated logistics solutions towards utilising inland waterways and IBP routes in a more cost-efficient and environment-friendly manner thereby benefiting the region and the country as a whole, said the official press release.

The barges will move along National Waterways NW1 (Ganga) through Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route to National Waterways NW2 (Brahmaputra). After unloading, the barges will return with industrial coal cargo for the Kolkata Dock System. Calling the movement of the cargo on the multiple inland waterways through India and Bangladesh as historic, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that it will be a win-win situation for both India and Bangladesh. It will strengthen the relationship between the two countries, said the minister.

Earlier, a consignment of foodgrain had left from Patna to Pandu via Bangladesh on the IBP route on February 5 moving through Bihar to Haldia, Hemnagar in West Bengal and then through Khulna, Narayanganj, Sirajganj, Chilmari in Bangladesh back to Dhubri and Jogighopa in India to reach Pandu near Guwahati in Assam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart