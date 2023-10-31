Mahua Moitra confirms appearance before Lok Sabha ethics panel on Nov 2, but with riders

AMN / WEB DESK

Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra, accused by the BJP of “accepting cash” for asking questions on the floor of the Parliament, most of which were directed against the embattled Adani Group, has informed the Lok Sabha ethics committee that she would appear before the panel at 11am on its prescribed date of November 2 only because she is being “forced” to do so, it was reliably learnt from sources, reports Telegraph.

Moitra, who left for Delhi on a late afternoon flight on Tuesday, is learned to have conveyed to the committee that she would appear to defend herself against the charges levelled against her out of her “respect for the summons”.

The developments took place on a day the unrelenting MP fired a fresh set of salvo against the Adani Group, posting a thread on her X timeline, where she accused the business behemoth of maintaining links with an Engineering-Procurement-Construction contractor of Adani Ports, despite the group previously rubbishing any such links, and misleading investors and Deloitte which later quit as auditors of the company.