Maharashtra reports 7,142 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 deaths

Maharashtra today reported 7,142 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 78,23,385. According to the state’s public health department, 20,222 recovered from the infection during the day while 92 others succumbed to it. Accordingly, the total number of recoveries stand at 75,93,291 while the death toll has jumped to 1,43,247. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 82,893.

For almost a week now, Maharashtra has not reported any new case of Omicron variant. The state has so far reported 3,334 cases of Omicron, out of which 2,189 patients have already recovered. Out of the 7,452 samples sent for genome sequencing, results of 438 samples are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 441 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 10,52,617. The city reported 1,115 recoveries and 9 deaths during the day. The number of active cases stands at 4,096.

In terms of active cases, Pune continues to top the list with 23,603 active patients, followed by Nagpur which has 11,374 active cases.