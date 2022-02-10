FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2022 06:37:52      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra reports 7,142 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 deaths

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 7,142 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 78,23,385. According to the state’s public health department, 20,222 recovered from the infection during the day while 92 others succumbed to it. Accordingly, the total number of recoveries stand at 75,93,291 while the death toll has jumped to 1,43,247. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 82,893.

For almost a week now, Maharashtra has not reported any new case of Omicron variant. The state has so far reported 3,334 cases of Omicron, out of which 2,189 patients have already recovered. Out of the 7,452 samples sent for genome sequencing, results of 438 samples are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 441 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 10,52,617. The city reported 1,115 recoveries and 9 deaths during the day. The number of active cases stands at 4,096.

In terms of active cases, Pune continues to top the list with 23,603 active patients, followed by Nagpur which has 11,374 active cases. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

‘Davis Cup Fan Lounge’ to be  launched on Thursday

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 09 February;  All India Tennis Association (AITA)  on Wed ...

 India  Wallop South Africa 10-2  for 2nd win in the FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 09 February: Displaying awesome firepower  India  walloped South Afr ...

Bopanna-Ramkumar win doubles title at Tata Open Maharashtra

Harpal Singh Bedi Pune, 6 February : Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan staged a stunning r comebac ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart