Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies
Finance Ministry releases Rs. 6,000 crore to states as GST revenue
Govt imposes stock limit to check rise in onion prices
India gets Chairmanship of Governing Body of ILO after 35 years
US approves sale of weapons systems worth around 1.8 billion dollar to Taiwan
इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2020 12:10:50      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra reports 6417 new cases of coronavirus

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 6417 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 16,38, 961. According to the state’s public health department, 137 people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 43,152. The Case Fatality rate in the state is 2.63 per cent .

A total of 10004 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 14,55107. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.78 percent. The number of active cases in the state stand at 1,40194.

Mumbai reported 1257 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,50,059. The city’s fatality count reached 10059 with 50 new deaths reported today. With the discharge of 3284 patients from the hospital, the number of recoveries has increased to 221538.

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi capitals by 59 runs

AMN In IPL Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pick ...

Thrilled to be back on the playing field: Jr women Hockey striker Mumtaz Khan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented young forward Mumtaz Khan is thrilled to be back on the playing fiel ...

حکومت نے پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کو روکنے کیلئے ذخیرے کی حد مقرر کی

حکومت نے آج کہا کہ اس نے ملک میں پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اعتدال پید ...

دنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کا مسلسل پھيلاؤ

WEB DESKدنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کے متاثرين کی تعداد 41.38 ملين ہو ...

برطانيہ اور جاپان کے درميان آزاد تجارت کا معاہدہ

WEB DESK برطانيہ اور جاپان نے آزاد تجارت کے معاہدے پر دستخط کر ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

