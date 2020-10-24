Maharashtra reports 6417 new cases of coronavirus

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 6417 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 16,38, 961. According to the state’s public health department, 137 people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 43,152. The Case Fatality rate in the state is 2.63 per cent .

A total of 10004 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 14,55107. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.78 percent. The number of active cases in the state stand at 1,40194.

Mumbai reported 1257 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,50,059. The city’s fatality count reached 10059 with 50 new deaths reported today. With the discharge of 3284 patients from the hospital, the number of recoveries has increased to 221538.