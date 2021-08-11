OBC List: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021
Lockdown crackdown: Sydney police to step up enforcement after COVID record
Guinea confirms West Africa’s first case of Marburg disease
Delhi Police arrest BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 others over inflammatory sloganeering
US Prez Biden commends Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga on successful hosting of Olympic Games

Maharashtra reports 5609 new cases of COVID-19

Maharashtra today reported 5609 new cases of covid-19 taking the cumulative total to 63,63,442. According to the state public health department, 7,720 patients were discharged during the day post recovery. With this the total number of recoveries has reached 61,59,676.

As many as 137 people succumbed to the infection today taking the toll to 1,34,201. At present the state has 66,123 active cases. The recovery rate in the state is 96.8% while the case fatality rate is 2.1 %.

Mumbai recorded 239 new covid-19 cases today taking the overall caseload to 7,37,954. The city also reported 5 deaths and 331 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The city presently has 4501 active cases.

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

