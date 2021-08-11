Maharashtra reports 5609 new cases of COVID-19

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 5609 new cases of covid-19 taking the cumulative total to 63,63,442. According to the state public health department, 7,720 patients were discharged during the day post recovery. With this the total number of recoveries has reached 61,59,676.

As many as 137 people succumbed to the infection today taking the toll to 1,34,201. At present the state has 66,123 active cases. The recovery rate in the state is 96.8% while the case fatality rate is 2.1 %.

Mumbai recorded 239 new covid-19 cases today taking the overall caseload to 7,37,954. The city also reported 5 deaths and 331 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The city presently has 4501 active cases.