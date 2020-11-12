Maharashtra reports 4496 new cases of COVID-19

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 4496 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 17,36,329. According to the state health department, with 122 patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has reached 45,682.

A total of 7809 patients were discharged today, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,05,064. The number of active cases stands at 15,117. The recovery rate now stands at 92.44 per cent while the Case Fatality rate stood at 2.63 per cent.

Mumbai reported 858 new cases, taking the total caseload to 2,67,606. The death toll increased by 19 to 10,525. Meanwhile, a total of 2,41,214 patients have recovered so far in the city. The number of active cases in the city stood at 15,117.