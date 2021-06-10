Maharashtra reports 12,207 new cases of Coronavirus infection

AMN

With an addition of 12,207 new cases of Coronavirus infections, Maharashtra’s tally of total cases has increased to 58,76,087. According to the state’s public health department, 11,449 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 56,08,753.

The number of active patients stands at 1,60,693. Mumbai reported 655 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 7,13,495. The city reported 768 recoveries and 22 deaths today. Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 95.45 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.77 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 3.73 crore Coronavirus tests and the positivity rate stands at 15.73 per cent. Adjusting its death toll, Maharashtra today reported 1522 deaths with 293 occuring in the last 48 hours and 154 in the last week and the remaining from a period before that. The cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 1,03,748.