Heavy rain disrupt normal life in different parts of Maharashtra

AMN

A heavy downpour is being reported in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, and other parts of the state. Incessant rains have triggered landslides at three places in Palghar district.

Incessant rains have been lashing many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts since morning. However, despite heavy rainfall waterlogging was not witnessed for a longer time in low-lying areas such as Andheri Subway, Kurla, and Hindmata as there were intermittent spells of heavy showers with gusty winds. The traffic jam was witnessed on western express highway since morning. Railway services were partially affected and suburban local trains are running 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule.

However, normal life was disrupted in neighboring Palghar district due to landslide incidences at 3 places. Two persons were rescued from the debris of a house that collapsed due to a landslide. Two persons are reported to be missing as the rescue operation still continues. Other parts of Maharashtra are also receiving heavy rains since last 36 hours resulting in many rivers flowing near the danger mark. Panchganga river and other rivers are nearing the danger mark in Kolhapur district. Godavari River is flooded in Nashik District. Due to heavy rains in the catchment area of Hatnur dam on Tapi river in Jalgaon district, 16 out of 41 gates of Hatnur dam have been opened. Nanded district has been receiving continuous rains for the last 36 hours as well. Schools and Educational institutions in Nanded district have been closed. IMD has predicted heavy rains in Marathwada, Konkan, and Vidarbha in the next 4 days.