Maharashtra govt to give 1 % reservation in education & jobs to children orphaned due to corona

AMN

Maharashtra Women and Child development Minister Yashomati Thakur today informed that the state government has decided to give 1 per cent reservation in education and jobs to children orphaned due to corona. She said the decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting today. She said it has also been decided to give concessions in age, examination fees, scholarships under education, reimbursement of tuition fees as per Scheduled Castes which will bring new light in the lives of orphans.

Apart from this, she also announced that the state government will set up 50 hostels for working women in the state in the near future. Thakur said that this decision will go a long way in finding a safe place for women coming for jobs in Mumbai, Pune and Thane. She said the scheme will also benefit single women, widows, divorced women and married women who have no close family members in the city. Minister Thakur further informed that the ‘Hostels for Working Women’ scheme has been revised. She said the earlier scheme was run on the principle of 75:25 per cent share of the Central Government and NGOs. The revised scheme has been approved on the basis of 60 per cent of the Central Government, 15 percent of the State Government and 25 per cent of the NGOs.