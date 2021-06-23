Maharashtra govt plans to resume offline classes in COVID-19 free villages

AMN

Maharashtra Government is planning to resume offline classes in COVID-19 Free villages. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked to explore the possibilities.

Few villages in Maharashtra have not reported any case of Corona virus in the last few months. In a review meeting of the Education Department, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked to explore possibilities of resuming offline classes of 10th and 12th Standard in these villages. But, he asked everyone to ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour should be followed even after resumption of classes. He has also instructed to prepare proposal for evaluation of Class 12 students on the basis of evaluation process of CBSE and State’s govt. evaluation method of Class 10.

State’s Education Minister Prof. Varsha Gaikwad informed that, education dept. is planning to cover educational expenses of students upto Class 12 who have lost both parents due to COVID-19. Mr. Thackeray responded positively to this proposal and asked to submit it in the cabinet meeting with requirements of funds.