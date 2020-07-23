Maharashtra govt planning to reopen more sectors of trade, services in Mumbai and other parts

AMN

Maharashtra government is planning to reopen more sectors of trade and services in Mumbai and other parts of the state and is finalising standard operating procedures for the same. The government has also clarified that there would be no more large scale lockdowns in the state.

Though Maharashtra is seeing a rapid rise of Covid 19 cases, but the govt. seems to be in the mood to fight the situation without cowing down to the virus threat.

Maharashtra govt yesterday clarified that there would be no more large-scale lockdown in the state, as efforts are being made to bring back normalcy in people’s lives. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state is working on standard operating procedures to restart various trades and services in the state.

He said the state is considering opening gyms as it is related to public health and is working on an SOP to save people from getting infected while working out in the gym. The minister said the state would do away with the restrictions in a phased manner.

He said the government is considering the opening of shopping malls and allowing increased attendance in offices. However, Tope ruled out restarting local train services for the general public in the near future saying that maintaining social distance in Mumbai’s crowded local trains is not possible.