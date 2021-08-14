Maharashtra govt launches e-crop survey initiative; to be effective from Aug 15

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the e-crop survey initiative which will become effective in Maharashtra from August 15. The project, which was initially introduced as a pilot in two districts, is jointly implemented by the departments of revenue and agriculture along with the Tata Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the concept will be a role model for the country, and the e-crop survey app is yet another initiative to reduce the hardships of the farmers as it would provide them crop-related information without hassles.

The CM said his government had already introduced a digitized 7/12 document, which is an extract from the ‘Land Register’ that the farmers can now access on their mobile phones. Earlier, farmers had difficulty accessing their 7/12 document. CM said that now we need to change with the times and adopt modern technology to ease the hardships of people.