heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2022 07:38:34      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra Govt informs that 60,000 anganwadis in state do not have power connection

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that there are 60,000 anganwadis in the state which do not have power connection. Replying during the Question Hour, the state women and child development minister said that in the coming three months by spending 30,000 rupees all 60,000 anganwadis will be provided power connection.

The minister said that businessmen and MLAs have been urged to adopt anganwadis under the Aanganwadi Dattak Yojana, adding that his ministry has written to 9,700 prominent people to come forward and adopt anganwadis.

He further said, it is the responsibility of zilla parishads and gram panchayats to pay the power bills of anganwadis. He further informed the lower house that in two months a special circular will be issued by the state Rural Development Ministry to utilise 10 per cent cess fund to pay regular power bills of anganwadis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart