Maharashtra Govt informs that 60,000 anganwadis in state do not have power connection

Maharashtra Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that there are 60,000 anganwadis in the state which do not have power connection. Replying during the Question Hour, the state women and child development minister said that in the coming three months by spending 30,000 rupees all 60,000 anganwadis will be provided power connection.

The minister said that businessmen and MLAs have been urged to adopt anganwadis under the Aanganwadi Dattak Yojana, adding that his ministry has written to 9,700 prominent people to come forward and adopt anganwadis.

He further said, it is the responsibility of zilla parishads and gram panchayats to pay the power bills of anganwadis. He further informed the lower house that in two months a special circular will be issued by the state Rural Development Ministry to utilise 10 per cent cess fund to pay regular power bills of anganwadis.