Maharashtra Governor orders to hold floor test tomorrow; Supreme Court to hear Shivsena plea challenging the Guv direction

AMN

The embattled Shivsena has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s direction to the MVA Government to conduct floor test tomorrow to prove its majority.

A petition was filed by Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu. Sena counsel Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested the Supreme Court for urgent listing of the petition. The hearing will be at 5 p.m. today and the court has directed the petitioners to complete the filing and keep the paper book ready by 3 p.m.

Singhvi said the votes of MLAs facing disqualification would be illegally counted if a floor test is held and it could not include the names which are “stigmatised”.

“Floor test cannot include names which are stigmatised. I want a hearing late in the evening. Votes which cannot be counted will be counted. The entire exercise will be futile,” he said.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said he had no objection to the matter being heard at 5pm and would represent the governor in the hearing.