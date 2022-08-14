FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2022 03:32:29      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allocates portfolio to newly-appointed ministers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today allocated portfolios to his newly appointed ministers in the State Cabinet. The Chief Minister has kept with him eight portfolios including General Administration, Urban Development, Relief and Rehabilitation, Irrigation and Minority Affairs.

The all-important portfolios of Home, Finance and Planning has been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from this, Law and Justice, Water Resource, Housing, Power and Protocol department have also been allocated to Mr. Fadnavis.

The portfolio allocation has been effected after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gave his approval.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will be Minister of Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development department. Sudhir Mungantiwar will look after Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries. Chandrakant Patil will be the Higher and Technical Education Minister.

Girish Mahajan has been allocated Rural Development, Panchayati Raj , Medical Education, Sports and Youth Affairs ministries. Prof. Tanaji Sawant has been given Public Health & Family Welfare Department.

Abdul Sattar will be the new Agriculture Minister.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

“You made India Proud” PM Modi tells sports persons for their performance in CWG 2022

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their ...

Bangladesh names Shakib al Hasan as skipper for Asia and World Cup

AMN The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup starting by th ...

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart