Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allocates portfolio to newly-appointed ministers

WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today allocated portfolios to his newly appointed ministers in the State Cabinet. The Chief Minister has kept with him eight portfolios including General Administration, Urban Development, Relief and Rehabilitation, Irrigation and Minority Affairs.

The all-important portfolios of Home, Finance and Planning has been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from this, Law and Justice, Water Resource, Housing, Power and Protocol department have also been allocated to Mr. Fadnavis.

The portfolio allocation has been effected after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gave his approval.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will be Minister of Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development department. Sudhir Mungantiwar will look after Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries. Chandrakant Patil will be the Higher and Technical Education Minister.

Girish Mahajan has been allocated Rural Development, Panchayati Raj , Medical Education, Sports and Youth Affairs ministries. Prof. Tanaji Sawant has been given Public Health & Family Welfare Department.

Abdul Sattar will be the new Agriculture Minister.