Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal says party leaders will meet to decide on appointment of new leader

Last Updated on January 30, 2026 11:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal today said that the party has convened a meeting of its legislature party for tomorrow to decide on the appointment of a new legislature party leader. The post has fallen vacant following the demise of NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. There is strong speculation within party circles that Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, may be elected to the position. Meanwhile, senior NCP leaders today met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the political situation that has emerged following Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise.