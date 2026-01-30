Indian Railways launches first-ever LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train in Ahmedabad

Last Updated on January 30, 2026 11:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a major stride towards sustainable and eco-friendly rail operations, Indian Railways has successfully operationalised the nation’s first-ever LNG-Diesel dual-fuel DEMU train at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. Under this initiative, the driving power cars of the 1,400 HP DEMU train have been converted to a dual-fuel system, utilising Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to replace approximately 40 per cent of the traditional diesel consumption.

Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad, Ved Prakash, said that these converted power cars have already undergone successful field trials covering over 2000 kilometres and are currently in regular passenger service without any operational hurdles. He said the new system offers significant environmental and economic benefits, including a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, alongside an improvement in air quality along rail routes.