Amit Shah inaugurates development projects worth 1,700 crore in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Assam for a two-day visit. The Union Home Minister attended the Takam Mising Porin Kebang Youth Festival as the chief guest at Dhemaji district after the inauguration and foundation laying program at Dibrugarh district earlier in the day. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the 10th Missing Youth Festival, the Union Minister said that he is very happy to attend such a colourful program of this community. The Union Minister appreciated the Mising Community for their culture and their work for the preservation of nature.

The Home Minister informed that a special recruitment drive will be started soon for the youths of this community.

Mr Shah informed that he has launched flood and erosion control initiatives today at Dibrugarh and informed that the Assam Government has introduced the Mising language at 200 primary schools as a medium of instruction. After the event, the Minister also interacted with the BJP functionaries there.

Earlier today, the Home Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth 1,715 crore rupees in Dibrugarh district in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Union MoS for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

The Home Minister laid the foundation stone of the second complex of the Assam Assembly, MLA Hostel and the Institute of Wildlife Health and Research in Dibrugarh. He also inaugurated the first phase of a multi-disciplinary stadium at Dibrugarh and laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the seating capacity of that stadium. The Union Home Minister also launched the Project for Restoration and Rejuvenation of Wetlands of Assam under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Addressing a public meeting at Dibrugarh, the Union Home Minister said that it is a historic day for the people of the State, especially Upper Assam,m as the second complex of the Assam Assembly is coming up at Dibrugarh. He further mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government is bringing infrastructure projects for the development of Assam and criticised the Congress party for the underdevelopment of Assam during their rule. Mr Shah said that earlier Assam was known for violence and disturbances, but under the BJP government, this State is now known for peace and development. Later in the day, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to travel to Guwahati to hold a discussion with party members at the State BJP headquarters. The Union Home Minister will depart for West Bengal today at 7 pm after completing his engagements in Assam.