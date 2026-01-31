India-AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held at Bharat Mandapam

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 12:19 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 16th to 20th February this year. The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. The objective of the Summit is to enable global democratisation of Artificial Intelligence and bridge the AI divide, as well as support the development of indigenous and local AI solutions. It will also focus on the development of AI for Good solutions across healthcare, agriculture and governance, among others and aligning global standards andmodels of AI governance and Innovation to the needs of the developing world.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the India AI Impact Summit has received a phenomenal response from across the world and is shaping up to be the biggest AI summit so far globally. He referred to the recent interactions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industry leaders, developers and innovators working across the AI value chain. The Minister stated that leading IT companies have developed more than 200 focused, sector-specific AI models, which are proposed to be launched during the AI Impact Summit.

Mr Vaishnaw said that the Summit will be based on seven themes, including Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation, and Efficiency, Democratizing AI Resources and AI for Economic Growth and Social Good. He informed that so far 15 Heads of State/Government have confirmed their participation in the event. He said that over 100 global leaders, including CEOs, are also participating in the upcoming Summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, MeitY S. Krishnan said that the central objective of the India AI Impact Summit is to advance the democratisation of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to ensure that its benefits reach a wide cross-section of society.