Ajit Pawar’s aircraft accident investigation handed over to Maharashtra CID

Jan 30, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The investigation into the aircraft accident involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The department has confirmed this information. Ajit Pawar and four others were killed after their plane crashed-landed at Baramati Airport on Wednesday. Pune Rural Police had registered an accidental death report in the case. The investigation has now been transferred to the CID.

