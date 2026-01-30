Heavy snowfall severely disrupts normal life in POK

representational image

Last Updated on January 30, 2026 11:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy snowfall has severely disrupted normal life in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), exposing persistent shortcomings in power supply and infrastructure. Residents alleged that long-standing neglect, discrimination, and lack of accountability have intensified the crisis. According to reports, the power supply collapsed in multiple regions as electricity poles and transmission wires were damaged and left unrepaired.

Residents said prolonged outages have compounded hardships during harsh winter conditions. Residents further alleged that the recurring crises in PoJK reflect systemic neglect by the authorities, with people in the occupied region bearing a disproportionate burden during emergencies.