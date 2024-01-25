Maharashtra ATS arrests an engineer for “supporting and funding” a Pakistani woman linked to ISIS

Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Nashik City for “supporting and funding” a Pakistani woman-linked Islamic State (ISIS). The detainee runs an import-export business and was caught by ATS after an investigation found that he transferred funds to the global terrorist group, also called Islamic State, three times. The said engineer was also engaged in supporting terrorist activities of the Isis and Indian Mujahideen terrorist organisation.

The ATS team has been sent to Karnataka, Bihar, and Telangana to nab his associates. Seven mobile phones, a laptop, and three old SIM cards have been seized from the house of the accused. The accused was produced before a special ATS court which remanded him to ATS custody till January 31. AIR