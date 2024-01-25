Building a developed India is not possible without the rapid development of UP:PM Modi

@narendramodi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that building a developed India is not possible without the rapid development of Uttar Pradesh. Inaugurating and dedicating to the nation multiple development projects worth over 19 thousand 100 crore rupees in Bulandshahr today, Mr Modi said that after the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, it is time to give newer heights to Rashtra Pratishtha. He remarked that the Government aims to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047.

The Prime Minister said, farmers’ welfare is the top priority of the Government. He stated that the double-engine Government’s continuous effort is to make life easier for the poor and farmers. The Prime Minister said, the Government’s effort is to connect farming with modern technology.

Mr Modi said, the Government is developing four Integrated Industrial Townships in the country and one of these has been built in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. He added that this will benefit especially the businesses in the western region of the State.

Taking on Opposition, Mr Modi said, attention was not paid to Uttar Pradesh as for a long time, those who ran governments in the State behaved like rulers and kept people deprived. He said, many generations had to pay the price for it and it also caused huge loss to the nation. The Prime Minister said, how could the country be strong when its largest State was weak?

He dedicated to the nation the 173-kilometre-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja – New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor ( DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing. This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs. This section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering. It has a ‘one-kilometre long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification’, which is the first of its kind in the world. This tunnel is designed to seamlessly operate double-stack container trains. This new DFC section will help in improving the operation of passenger trains due to the shifting of goods trains on the DFC track.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the fourth line connecting the Mathura – Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg – Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern Western and Eastern India.

The Prime Minister dedicated multiple road development projects to the nation. The projects include the Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34), widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A) and four-laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II. These road projects, developed at a cumulative cost of more than five thousand crore rupees will improve connectivity and help in the economic development in the region.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation ‘Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida’ (IITGN). It has been developed in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti. Built for one thousand 714 crore rupees, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east. IITGN’s strategic location ensures unparalleled connectivity as other infrastructure for multi-modal connectivity are present in the vicinity of this project like the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi Airport, Jewar Airport, Ajaibpur Railway Station and New Dadri DFCC Station. The project marks a significant step towards fostering industrial growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated Indian Oil’s Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline. Built at a cost of about 700 crore rupees, this 255-kilometre-long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of the scheduled time. The project will help in the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow and Kanpur.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about 460 crore rupees. This work includes the construction of 30 MLD STP at Masani, the rehabilitation of existing 30 MLD at Trans Yamuna and 6.8 MLD STP at Masani and the construction of 20 MLD TTRO plant (Tertiary Treatment and Reverse Osmosis Plant). The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Moradabad (Ramganga) sewerage system and STP works (Phase I). The project built at a cost of about 330 crore rupees, consists of 58 MLD STP, about 264 km sewerage network and nine sewage pumping stations for pollution abatement of the Ramganga River at Moradabad.