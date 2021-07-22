DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Maharashtra: 3 die due to landslide at Parshuram Ghat in Ratnagiri district

Published On: By

Three persons dead due to landslide at Parshuram Ghat in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall has been reported in various districts of Maharashtra. Various rivers in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Satara district are flowing above danger level.

Flood water has entered the low-lying areas including markets and houses. People staying near rivers are shifted to secured places. Flood-like situation is reported in Chiplun, Sangameshwar towns of Ratnagiri and Mahad in Raigad district. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has also moved to Chiplun.

In view of heavy rainfall, nine teams of NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra. Four teams are deployed in Mumbai, and two in Kolhapur while one team each is in Thane and Palghar.

Maharashtra’s Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has directed to deploy helicopters in rescue operations. River water has entered Chiplun, Sangameshwar, Rajapur towns of Ratnagiri and Mahad in Raigad district.

