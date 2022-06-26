FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jun 2022 01:25:46      انڈین آواز

Maha Crisis: No other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and Bal Thackeray warns Shiv Sena

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / Mumbai

Amid on going political crisis in Maharashtra, the national executive of Shiv Sena passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder Bal Thackeray. This came after rebels indicated forming a new party called Shiv Sena (Balasaheb), claiming that they are not joining the BJP.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: “The executive decided that the party belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and Marathi pride.”

Facing rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who claims the support of majority Sena MLAs, the executive, however, refrained from taking immediate action against him.

“Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path. It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray”, he added.

The Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat, meanwhile, issued ‘summon’ to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking their written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification. The no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was rejected on the ground of technicalities. Independent MLAs have submitted a fresh petition, sources said.

Amid incidents of violence and vandalism reported at properties of those belonging to his faction, Shinde alleged the Maharashtra Government had withdrawn the security cover provided at their residences.

The Aghadi government will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members, rebels said, claiming that the security cover had been withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, who termed the allegations “mischievous and false”.

“Security of no MLA has been withdrawn. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the Home Department has decided to provide security at the residence of MLAs to keep their families safe”, Walse-Patil said.

With passions running high among supporters on both sides, Raut said this was just “warming up”. “Shiv Sena means Thackeray,” he said, calling the anger of his supporters “natural”. “The party cannot be hijacked with such ease. It has been made with our blood and no one can break it with money,” Raut said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart