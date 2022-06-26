Maha Crisis: No other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and Bal Thackeray warns Shiv Sena

AMN / Mumbai

Amid on going political crisis in Maharashtra, the national executive of Shiv Sena passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder Bal Thackeray. This came after rebels indicated forming a new party called Shiv Sena (Balasaheb), claiming that they are not joining the BJP.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: “The executive decided that the party belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and Marathi pride.”

Facing rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who claims the support of majority Sena MLAs, the executive, however, refrained from taking immediate action against him.

“Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path. It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray”, he added.

The Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat, meanwhile, issued ‘summon’ to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking their written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification. The no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was rejected on the ground of technicalities. Independent MLAs have submitted a fresh petition, sources said.

Amid incidents of violence and vandalism reported at properties of those belonging to his faction, Shinde alleged the Maharashtra Government had withdrawn the security cover provided at their residences.

The Aghadi government will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members, rebels said, claiming that the security cover had been withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, who termed the allegations “mischievous and false”.

“Security of no MLA has been withdrawn. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the Home Department has decided to provide security at the residence of MLAs to keep their families safe”, Walse-Patil said.

With passions running high among supporters on both sides, Raut said this was just “warming up”. “Shiv Sena means Thackeray,” he said, calling the anger of his supporters “natural”. “The party cannot be hijacked with such ease. It has been made with our blood and no one can break it with money,” Raut said.