Madras High Court Chief Justice inaugurates integrated court complex in Karaikal

The chief Justice of Madras High court shri. A.P Sahi inaugurated the Integrated court complex, Free Legal Aid Centre and Judicial Officers Quarters in Karaikal today, through video conferencing in the presence of Puducherry Chief Minister Shri Narayanasamy , High Court Justice Subbiah, puducherry chief Judge Dhanapal and other dignitaries.

The Integrated court complex has been built at the cost of 19.61 crore rupees. There are 7 fully AC halls , a Free Legal Aid Centre, A conference hall, A video conference room, Centralised record room and other sections has also been housed.

Out of 7 halls at present 5 courts namely District Court, Family court , Sub court, Principal district munsif court and Additional district munsif court have been housed. The court will be functioning in the new complex from 12 th October onwards.