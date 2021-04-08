COVID CRISIS: Night curfew comes into effect in many cities across India
Madhya Pradesh: Weekend lockdown in all cities amid rising COVID-19 cases

AMN / Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Government has announced lockdown in all cities of the state from 6 pm Friday to 6 am Monday to check the alarming rise in Corona infection,.

Instructions have been given to all officers in this regard.

Crisis Management Groups of all the districts have been instructed to hold meetings immediately to make necessary and appropriate decisions in view of the patient load and circumstances in their districts.

Containment areas are also being made in big cities where necessary.

The number of beds in the state is being increased from 36 thousand to one lakh.

Covid care centers are being set up in each district.

The transport of passenger bus vehicles to and fro from Chhattisgarh state has been banned till 15 April in the public interest.

“Kill Corona-2” campaign will be started in the rural areas of the districts of the state where the Corona infection is increasing.

Under this, potential patients will be identified by undertaking door-to-door survey.

The beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme will get free treatment in all eligible hospitals.

