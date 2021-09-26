Madhya Pradesh: Fourth phase of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan to be organized tomorrow

AMN

Fourth phase of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan will be organized tomorrow on 27th September. All the preparations have been completed to make it a success. Fourth phase of vaccination Maha Abhiyan will be organized in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow with the theme ‘Ab koi na choote’. Under the campaign, the first dose of the vaccine will be given to people above the age of 18 years who have been left out of vaccination.

Yesterday 04 lakh, 96 thousand 367 people were vaccinated in the state. Including these, so far 06 crore 07 lakh 88 thousand 981 doses of vaccine have been given in the state. Meanwhile, 16 new patients of covid-19 were found in the state yesterday, while 19 people recovered.