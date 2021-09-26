Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
HM Amit Shah holds review meeting with Chief Ministers of ten Naxal-hit states

Published On: By

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of ten Naxal-hit states in New Delhi. During the day long meeting, Mr Shah will review the current status in the states with Chief Ministers and will also discuss future road map for security.

Mr Shah will also review the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Left Wing Extremism hit states. He will also review development works like construction of roads, bridges, schools, health centres being carried out in Naxal-hit areas.

