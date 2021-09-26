Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
UP: CM Yogi inducts 7 new ministers in his Council of Ministers

Seven new faces including Jitin Prasada were inducted today in the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Governor Anandiben Patel administered oath of office and secrecy to them at Raj Bhawan, Lucknow in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several members of cabinet this evening.

Those who were administered oath at Raj Bhawan today are Jitin Prasad, Chhatrapal Gangawar, Paltu Ram, Dr. Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar Dinesh Khatik and Dharmveer Singh. Jitin Prasad was sworn in as cabinet minister. He is son of stalwart of Congress late Jitendra Prasad and he has been union minister in Congress government and recently in the month of June, he joined Bhartiya Janta Party.

Rest of the six were sworn in as Minister of State. As less than six months are left to go for Assembly polls in state, this expansion of cabinet is said to be a strategy before the upcoming election next year.

Now the UP government has 60 ministers, including 24 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state (independent charge) and 27 ministers of state at present. It is second expansion of the Council of Ministers of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government. The first expansion took place in August 2019. The CM Yogi-led government was formed on 19 March in 2017. AIR correspondent reports that this expansion is being seen as very important ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

To equate social balance and maintain an image of popular government all groups of society including OBC SC and downtrodden have been given weightage and preference in cabinet.

