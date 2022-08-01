Madhya Pradesh: 8 Dead as Massive Fire Breaks out at Hospital in Jabalpur

AMN / WEB DESK

At least eight people were killed and several received burn injuries as a massive fire broke out at New life Multispeciality Hospital near Damoh Naka in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The blaze was brought under control in an hour. Police said that the fire appeared to have been caused due to a short circuit.

Most of the people who died are among the hospital staff. The patients admitted in the hospital have been shifted to other hospitals.

“Four people have died. It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire,” ANI quoted Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur, as saying.

Fire in New Life Hospital in #Jabalpur, 8 dead till now. 3 Floors of Hospital under Fire#Fire #Accident pic.twitter.com/o0H0I7X2nI — Prateek Pratap Singh (@PrateekPratap5) August 1, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the four people who lost their lives. He also announced an assistance of Rs 50,000 for the severely injured. The government will bear the treatment expenses of the injured.

“Heart is saddened by the news of the untimely demise of precious lives in the fire accident at New Life Hospital, Jabalpur. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to bear this deep loss and speedy recovery of the injured,” Chouhan said.