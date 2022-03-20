FreeCurrencyRates.com

Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea to transform into storm cyclone

WEB DESK

The low-pressure area formed over the South-East Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea is moving northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar islands. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hrs and transform into a storm cyclone. Thereafter, it is likely to reach the north-east to Bangladesh and North Myanmar coast around 22nd March. It lay centered over the same region, around 170 km south of Port Blair. The trajectory of cyclone Asani shifted eastward during the past few hours.

As an effect, moderate rainfall was recorded in Port Blair since morning. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are predicted for the next one or two days. Wind speed is likely to go up to 75 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea till 22nd March.

Taking precautionary measures, all tourism activities in A&N Islands remain suspended till 22nd March. All schools will remain closed tomorrow. Fore Shore sector shipping services were also canceled. The ship scheduled to sail for Chennai today was also canceled.

In view of forming a cyclone, the Disaster Management department has set up a 24X7 control room and is closely monitoring the situation. Quick response teams have been formed.

Meanwhile, teams of NDRF deployed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are surveying and sensitizing people at low land areas with the help of district administration. In North and Middle Andaman districts, incident response teams have been set up to help in search and rescue operations.

