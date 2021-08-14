Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India’s 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of the second Test at Lord’s cricket ground in London.

KL Rahul’s unbeaten ton and Rohit Sharma’s gutsy 83-knock helped India take the upper hand against England on the opening day of the second Test at Lord’s in London. India resumed their innings from 276 for 3 with Rahul.

From the hosts side James Anderson took 5 wickets and Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood 2 each.

Yesterday, Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl.