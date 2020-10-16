PM Modi reviews research & vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19
London & Paris bring in strict new rules as Covid-19 cases surge across Europe

    AMN/ WEB DESK

    Two of Europe’s biggest capitals are in trouble as Paris imposed overnight curfews and London banned people from different households from meeting indoors to combat the spread of coronavirus. The announcements came as countries across Europe tightened restrictions following a surge in Covid-19 cases in most countries.

    French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the capital and the cities of Aix-Marseille, Grenoble, Montpellier, Toulouse, Saint Etienne, Lille, Rouen and Lyon will face a 9 pm to 6 am curfew beginning midnight tonight. Violating the nighttime curfew will carry a fine. In France, a further 30,621 infections were confirmed yesterday, up from 22,591 the day before.

    UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced millions of people in London, Essex, York and other areas face tougher Tier 2 Covid measures from Saturday. Under this high level, there is a ban on households mixing indoors, including in pubs and restaurants. More than half of England’s population will now be living under high or very high- restrictions. Today, a further 18,980 cases and 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported in the UK.

    Millions in Europe have been told they must live under strict new measures as governments battle a second wave.

