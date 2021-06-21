Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe
More than 29 crore vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories by the Centre
US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin at White House
India to host summit on Green Hydrogen Initiatives involving BRICS nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jun 2021 01:33:37      انڈین آواز

LOK SABHA TO ORGANIZE ONLINE LANGUAGE LEARNING PROGRAMME FOR MPs, OTHERS

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMBASSADORS OF FRANCE, GERMANY, JAPAN, PORTUGAL, RUSSIA, SPAIN ARE SPECIAL INVITEES

DIGNITARIES FROM INDIAN MISSIONS ABROAD ARE ALSO INVITED FOR VIRTUAL INAUGURAL SESSION

ONLINE FOREIGN LANGUAGES COURSES IN FRENCH, GERMAN, JAPANESE, PORTUGUESE, RUSSIAN AND SPANISH TO COMMENCE FROM 22ND JUNE 2021.

CLASSES OF GUAJARATI, BENGALI, KANNADA, MALAYALAM MARATHI, ODIA, TAMIL, TELUGU, HINDI, SANSKRIT TO COMMENCE FROM 5 JULY 2021 ONWARDS

CLASSES OF ASSAMESE, KASHMIRI, SINDHI, URDU, SANTHALI, NEPALI, MEITEI {MANIPURI}, BODO, DOGRI, KONKANI, MAITHILI AND PUNJABI WILL START FROM 12 JULY 2021 ONWARDS

AMN / WEB DESK

Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat will organize Online Indian and Foreign Language Learning programme for Members of Parliament, State/UT Legislators, officials and family members.

Speaker, Lok Sabha will virtually inaugurate the Language Learning programme on 22 June 2021. The inaugural session will be held from 11.00 AM to 12.00 Noon in Committee Room 1, PHA Extension. Hon’ble Ambassadors of France, Germany, Japan, Portugal, Russia and Spain are special invitees for the session. Dignitaries from the Indian missions abroad are also invited to attend the virtual inaugural session.

  1. Online Foreign Languages Courses in French ,German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish will commence from 22nd June 2021.
  2. Online courses in all Indian Languages of 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution will also be organized as part of the programme. Classes of Guajarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit will commence from 5 July 2021 onwards.
  3. Classes of Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Urdu, Santhali, Nepali, Meitei {Manipuri}, Bodo, Dogri, Konkani, Maithili and Punjabi will start from 12 July 2021 onwards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz