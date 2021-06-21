LOK SABHA TO ORGANIZE ONLINE LANGUAGE LEARNING PROGRAMME FOR MPs, OTHERS

AMBASSADORS OF FRANCE, GERMANY, JAPAN, PORTUGAL, RUSSIA, SPAIN ARE SPECIAL INVITEES

AMN / WEB DESK

Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat will organize Online Indian and Foreign Language Learning programme for Members of Parliament, State/UT Legislators, officials and family members.

Speaker, Lok Sabha will virtually inaugurate the Language Learning programme on 22 June 2021. The inaugural session will be held from 11.00 AM to 12.00 Noon in Committee Room 1, PHA Extension. Hon’ble Ambassadors of France, Germany, Japan, Portugal, Russia and Spain are special invitees for the session. Dignitaries from the Indian missions abroad are also invited to attend the virtual inaugural session.