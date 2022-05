AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has greeted the people on the eve of Id’ul-Fitr. In his message, Shri Birla said, “ Eid Mubarak! May this joyous festival encourage social unity and peace in society. On this day we share happiness with all, and pray for joy and prosperity for all.”

