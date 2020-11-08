Lok Sabha Speaker Emphasises on Cleanliness & Proper Upkeep of Parliament House Complex

Conducts on-site review of the ongoing construction work for new Parliament Building

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla on Saturday conducted an on-site review of the ongoing construction work for the new Parliament House Building.

During the review, he directed agencies concerned to be vigilant of the heritage character of the present Building and directed that all existing statues and other facilities at the designated locations of the new Parliament House Building should be properly shifted to alternative places in the Complex.

On the occasion, Mr Birla emphasized that the cleanliness and proper upkeep in the Parliament House, including the ongoing cleaning of the Building, should be accorded top priority.

Later, Mr Birla inspected facilities at the Medical Centre in the Parliament House Annexe. After being apprised by the officers of the Secretariat, CPWD, doctors and medical personnel at the Centre, Shri Birla directed that immediate efforts need to be made to arrange services of the best doctors and to ensure adequate space, state of the art machines, computers and transportation for the Centre. He directed that the Centre should evolve a mechanism to collect, on-demand, samples from the residences of Members and Nodal Officers should be deputed to coordinate with the Members in a timely manner.

Mr Birla also inspected other facilities in the Parliament House Complex. He directed that renewed efforts be made for refurbishing the sitting areas, common places and public utilities.