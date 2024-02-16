Lok Sabha Elections dates likely to be announced on March 8

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

There is widespread speculation that the Elections Commission of India (ECI) may unveil the date for the 18th Lok Sabha polls on March 8.



Although there has been no official confirmation from the ECI office, sources suggest that the date may be announced on International Women’s Day.



Notably, in 2019, the election date was announced on March 10, preceding the polls which commenced on April 11.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to commence its two-day national convention tomorrow in the capital city, with over 11,000 party members, central ministers, and numerous Chief Ministers expected to participate. The convention aims to devise a winning strategy for the upcoming general elections.