Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourn sine die after passage of Women Bill

Published On: By

AMN /

Both the Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die last night, bringing to an end the Special Session of the Parliament,. After the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House sine die.

Later the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die following the passage of the resolution on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission and other achievements of the nation in the Space sector. Speaking about the legislative business conducted in the Lok Sabha during this special session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, four sittings were held in which Members of Parliament devoted 31 hours discussing various subjects.

Speaking on the historic legislation of Women’s Reservation Bill, Mr. Birla said, 60 MPs participated and devoted around 10 hours. On the success of Chandrayaan -3 Mission and other achievements of the nation in the Space sector, he said, as many as 87 MPs participated in the discussion.
The Special Session of the Parliament began on 18th of this month and concluded yesterday, one day ahead of the scheduled date of today.

