Locust control Ops carried out in 4 lakh hectares in 10 States so far

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

Union Ministry of Agriculture has said that Locust control operations have been carried out in more than four lakh hectares in 10 states so far. The states where the Locust control operations have been undertaken are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Presently, 104 control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in the States of Rajasthan and Gujarat and more than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. The Ministry said, spraying capacity has been strengthened for anti-locust operations. It said, a Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in Scheduled Desert Area as per the need. Indian Air Force is also conducting trials in anti-locust operation by using Mi-17 helicopter and the results are encouraging. The Ministry said further, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides.

The Ministry said, no significant crop losses have been reported in the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan.