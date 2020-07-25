COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2020 12:18:34      انڈین آواز

Locust control Ops carried out in 4 lakh hectares in 10 States so far

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

Union Ministry of Agriculture has said that Locust control operations have been carried out in more than four lakh hectares in 10 states so far. The states where the Locust control operations have been undertaken are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Presently, 104 control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in the States of Rajasthan and Gujarat and more than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. The Ministry said, spraying capacity has been strengthened for anti-locust operations. It said, a Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in Scheduled Desert Area as per the need. Indian Air Force is also conducting trials in anti-locust operation by using Mi-17 helicopter and the results are encouraging. The Ministry said further, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides.

The Ministry said, no significant crop losses have been reported in the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Chance for Indian hockey to regain glory at Tokyo Olympics: Harbinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Thrice hockey Olympic medallist,- a Gold and two-bronze- Harbinder Singh on F ...

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!