Lockdown in Aizawl extended till July 31

The current stricter lockdown in Aizawl has been extended for another week, which will continue till midnight of 31st of this month. The state government clamped a total lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area from 18th July to today midnight in view of the surge in Covid positive cases. In districts, administrations have been asked to issue restrictions based on the local situation of COVID-19.

An official statement said that the strict restrictions on the movement of people and their activities will remain in force during the extended period of lockdown too. It said that the decision taken for lockdown restrictions for another week is aimed at controlling the further spread of the Covid-19. This will also facilitate the current mass testing initiative taken by the state health and family welfare department.

As per the order the movement of people during this period, including casual visit of neighbours and families residing in the same building, is strictly prohibited in Aizawl municipal area. All state government offices and private companies barring essential services will remain closed. Other Government offices, Bank and Post Office will remain open with minimum attendance. Markets, groceries shops and public transport are also prohibited to operate. Places of gatherings will remain closed and social gatherings have also been prohibited during the period.

However, transportation of goods and commodities from outside the state are allowed with strict following of SOPs.