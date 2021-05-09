Lockdown extended in Delhi till May 17; Metro services to remain suspended

AMN / WEB DESK

The lockdown in Delhi has been extended till 17th May. The Delhi Metro services will also be suspended during this period. Briefing media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the lockdown period has been used to boost medical infrastructure and increase oxygen beds at various locations in the national capital. The Chief Minister said the COVID positivity rate has come down from 35 percent to 23 percent in the last few days.

Mr. Kejriwal also said the vaccination has started in Delhi. He however said there is a shortage of vaccines but expressed hope that the Centre will help in this regard.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA has said that there will be complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the lockdown period till 17th of this month. In an order today, DDMA said, such functions allowed at home or in court with not over 20 people.

The movement for the said purpose shall be allowed with the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card. The DJ, sound system, tentage, catering or similar kind of services will not be allowed for the marriage ceremony. Owners of the marriage halls, banquet halls, hotels, DJ, sound system, tentage, catering and other service providers will have to either return the advance amount paid by the customer for conducting marriage ceremony during curfew period or they will have to mutually agree to organize the marriage at a later date. The DDMA order said, DMs, DCPs, authorities concerned to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour at Inter-State Bus Terminals ISBTs, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods.

E-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night or weekend curfew shall remain valid during the curfew period. In case any person is found violating the instructions, the defaulting persons will be proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act and other applicable laws.