LG Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur virtually flags off 5 Self Propelled Snow Cutter Blower machines

LG Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur virtually flagged off five Self Propelled Snow Cutter Blower machines in Ladakh and dedicated them to Mechanical Division Kargil from LAHDC Secretariat Kargil during the 3rd Planning Board Meeting from Leh. The ceremony at Council Secretariat Kargil was attended by Executive Councillor Works Mubarak Shah Naqvi, EC Tourism Er Phunsok Tashi, EC Health Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner, and CEO LAHDC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, Chief Engineer Mechanical Division UT Ladakh Afaq Showqat, and other concerned officers.

Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu tweeted that The operators were trained by Aebi Schmidt Switzerland engineers and have now been deployed for operations.

These machines will make the snow clearance operation in the Kargil district easy and fast, helping to make day-to-day life easy after Snowfall.