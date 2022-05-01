Left parties protest against BJP’s “bulldozer politics”

AMN / NEW DELHI

Left parties held a protest in Jantar Mantar on Thursday against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “bulldozer politics” under the garb of anti-encroachment drives.

Addressing the gathering, Sitaram Yechury, general secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the latest drive by BJP governments to demolish houses and destroy livelihoods is aimed at altering the secular character of the country.

Protest had been called to primarily oppose the action of North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri where the authorities demolished shops and damaged carts after a clash over Hanuman Jayanti Procession on April 16. BJP’s Delhi president Adesh Gupta had reportedly written a letter to the corporation to teach a lesson to the “rioters”.

However, the Supreme Court put a stay on the demolition drive after it was found that the corporation did not follow due procedures to evict people.

Yechury said it was “clear now that this is indeed a planned conspiracy where the BJP and the Centre are active participants. It is no coincidence that our Prime Minister does not utter a single word on the violence. He took the oath to safeguard the Constitution but his government is hell bent on destroying it.”