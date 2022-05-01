FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 May 2022 05:15:37      انڈین آواز

Left parties protest against BJP’s “bulldozer politics”

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Left parties held a protest in Jantar Mantar on Thursday against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “bulldozer politics” under the garb of anti-encroachment drives.

Addressing the gathering, Sitaram Yechury, general secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the latest drive by BJP governments to demolish houses and destroy livelihoods is aimed at altering the secular character of the country.

Protest had been called to primarily oppose the action of North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri where the authorities demolished shops and damaged carts after a clash over Hanuman Jayanti Procession on April 16. BJP’s Delhi president Adesh Gupta had reportedly written a letter to the corporation to teach a lesson to the “rioters”.

Image

However, the Supreme Court put a stay on the demolition drive after it was found that the corporation did not follow due procedures to evict people.

Yechury said it was “clear now that this is indeed a planned conspiracy where the BJP and the Centre are active participants. It is no coincidence that our Prime Minister does not utter a single word on the violence. He took the oath to safeguard the Constitution but his government is hell bent on destroying it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart