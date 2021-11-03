India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
Leaders at COP26 in Glasgow pledge to stop deforestation and slash emissions of potent green house gas methane

More than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the COP26 climate summit’s first major deal. Brazil, where stretches of the Amazon rainforest have been cut down, was among the signatories on Tuesday. The pledge includes almost $19.2bn of public and private funds.

Experts welcomed the move, but warned a previous deal in 2014 had failed to slow deforestation at all and commitments needed to be delivered on. Felling trees contributes to climate change because it depletes forests that absorb vast amounts of the warming gas CO2.

England Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the global meeting in Glasgow, said,more leaders than ever before, a total of 110, had made the landmark commitment. The two-week summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.

