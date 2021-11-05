Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, on diesel by Rs 10
05 Nov 2021

Iran to resume Nuclear Deal talks with US and 5 other Nations in Vienna this month

AMN

Talks aimed at reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six other nations are to resume this month. Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani in Twitter yesterday said Iran had agreed to start the negotiations aiming at the removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on 29 th November in Vienna.

The discussions have been on hold since the election of Iran’s new hard-line president in June. The US pulled out of the deal under President Donald Trump, but Washington has since said it could consider rejoining.

The Biden administration said it will attend the Vienna meet, along with the remaining signatories, the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia.

SPORTS

Rahul Dravid appointed Head Coach of Senior Indian Cricket team

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the senior Indian cricket team. The Boa ...

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports ...

Hockey India condemns Sjoerd Marijne’s malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Wednesday lashed out at former women’s team chief coach Sjo ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

