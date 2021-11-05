Iran to resume Nuclear Deal talks with US and 5 other Nations in Vienna this month

AMN

Talks aimed at reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six other nations are to resume this month. Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani in Twitter yesterday said Iran had agreed to start the negotiations aiming at the removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on 29 th November in Vienna.

The discussions have been on hold since the election of Iran’s new hard-line president in June. The US pulled out of the deal under President Donald Trump, but Washington has since said it could consider rejoining.

The Biden administration said it will attend the Vienna meet, along with the remaining signatories, the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia.