WEB DESK

The death toll has gone upto 34 in a rain-fuelled landslide that buried a bus and other vehicles in the northwest province of Risaralda in Columbia on Sunday. Columbia’s disaster management agency said, the bus was travelling from Cali, Colombia’s third largest city, to the municipality of Condoto, in Choco province. Rescuers are digging through the mud for survivors and nine people have been rescued alive, informed authorities