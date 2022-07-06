FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lalu Prasad Yadav airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Staff Reporter / Patna

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been airlifted to New Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this evening, even as his condition is reported to be stable.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, who visited Yadav in the Patna hospital along with chief minister Nitish Kumar, said doctors have said the RJD leader is stable. “The family and the hospital management will decide if he should be taken to Delhi for better medical facilities and treatment.”

Yadav was hospitalised in Patna on July 4 after he suffered a fracture to his right shoulder and back after a fall on the stairs at his residence.

Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Yadav in hospital, ‘wish him speedy recovery’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Lalu Yadav at Patna’s Paras Hospital on Wednesday, where the Rashtriya Janata Dal boss is receiving treatment for a fracture and other injuries sustained after falling down the stairs at his home in the city. Photographs showed Nitish Kumar standing by Lalu Yadav’s side while the former chief minister is in bed with an oxygen mask attached to his face.

“Met RJD chief shri Lalu Prasad Yadavji at Paras Hospital in Patna and inquired about his health. Wishing Lalu Prasad Yadavji a speedy recovery,” he said.

Lalu Yadav’s son, Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition, was also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday phoned his son, Tejashwi Yadav, to inquire about the RJD chief’s health. The RJD chief was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi earlier this year. He was jailed in December 2017 after his conviction in a corruption case.

The Jharkhand high court on April 22 granted the RJD chief bail. He was in Delhi after his release and returned to Patna on May 25.

