Lalan Singh chosen as JDU President

Senior Janata Dal-United leader and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias ‘Lalan Singh’ has been chosen as the new national President of the party.

The JD-U National Executive Committee which met at the party’s office in New Delhi today took the decision of Lalan Singh elevation.

Lalan Singh has been a close aide of Nitish Kumar for several years and played an important role in building the party.

Credited for bringing LJP’s sole Bihar MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD-U apart from Independent Sumit Kumar Singh, he is also said to be reportedly responsible for the split in the LJP, which has given a jolt to Chirag Paswan.

Nitish Kumar was the national President before the 2020 Assembly election but stepped down from the post after being sworn-in as Chief Minister and handed over the baton to R.C.P. Singh.

Now, as Singh has become a Union Minister, Lalan Singh will head the organisation as per the party’s one person one post policy.

